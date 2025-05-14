U.S. president meets Syria’s interim leader in Riyadh

Tehran, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump has met with Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, known by his nom de guerre al-Julani.

Trump met with Sharaa, who was the leader of the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, formerly allied with ISIS, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC).

The White House said Trump had agreed to “say hello” to Sharaa before the U.S. leader wraps up his stay in Saudi Arabia and heads to Qatar.

The U.S. government had put a 10-million-dollar bounty on Sharaa’s head. It dropped the reward after Sharaa led an armed offensive against former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and ousted his government.

Trump embarked on a West Asian tour on Tuesday.

