Araqchi slams Trump’s anti-Iran rhetoric as ‘sheer deception’

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has sharply censured U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest anti-Iran rhetoric, saying Trump was distorting regional realities and whitewashing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Trump claimed at a Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh on Tuesday that Iran was the “most destructive force” in West Asia, blaming the Islamic Republic for instability across the region.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Araqchi countered that the U.S. president was employing “sheer deception by misplacing the true source of threat.”

He maintained that Trump’s remarks ignore the actions of the Israeli regime, which has killed 60,000 people in Gaza and carried out attacks in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

“All these issues are ignored, and simultaneously, they try to present Iran as a threat to the region so that the real threat is forgotten,” Araqchi said. “They will not succeed in this path either,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Trump also praised the “constructive vision” of Saudi Arabia while claiming that Iran has caused “collapse and suffering” in the region.

Araqchi dismissed those remarks as well, saying that Iran has chosen a path of independence and progress through its revolution, while the U.S. has imposed sanctions and military threats to hinder the country’s development.

