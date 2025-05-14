200 foreign guests will attend Tehran Dialogue Forum: Foreign Ministry official

Tehran, IRNA – Saeed Khatibzadeh, the chairman of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), affiliated with Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday that this year’s Tehran Dialogue Forum will bring together 200 foreign guests, including 40 European current and former officials.

Khatibzadeh said that senior figures, including ministers, deputy ministers, and other decision-makers from all Persian Gulf littoral states, as well as high-ranking guests from China, Russia, and Afghanistan, will participate in the event scheduled for May 18-19, 2025.

Fifty media offices from Iran and other countries will cover the forum, the former Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, adding that this year’s discussions will focus on the region’s impact on international order and disorder, particularly regarding convergence or divergence.

According to the IPIS chief, the Tehran Dialogue Forum serves as Iran’s most important diplomatic platform for international dialogues, and the institute has hosted such events for the past four decades.

He said that the forum was not held last year due to the passing of former president Ebrahim Raisi.

Khatibzadeh said that senior officials and ambassadors are expected to take part in the opening ceremony of the forum on Sunday. He also said that 40 sessions will be held across various panels, with some broadcast live both in Iran and internationally.

He further said that the Foreign Ministry pursues foreign policy objectives of the Pezeshkian administration during the upcoming Tehran Dialogue Forum.

