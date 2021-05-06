Regional bloc with Tehran-Islamabad stressed to resolve Palestine issue

They were speaking at a seminar entitled "Normalization with Israel, betrayal with Islamic Ummah" organized by Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLFP) in Karachi.

The seminar was held on the eve of World Quds Day and was attended by representatives and senior members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan ruling party), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

Pakistani political leaders pledged their firm support to the Palestinian people, defending the resistance against the occupying regime in Jerusalem and opposed any normalization of relations with Israel, saying that Tel Aviv compromisers had betrayed Islamic nations, including defenseless Palestinians.

According to them, resolving the Palestinian issue requires a regional consensus and a cohesive approach of the supporters of the liberation of Jerusalem, and for this purpose a new bloc should be formed in the region with the presence of Iran and Pakistan, including Malaysia and Turkey.

Senator Taj Haidar of Pakistan People's Party called Washington-Tel Aviv partnership a threat to world peace and security, adding that Muslims must unite to liberate Jerusalem and save the Palestinian people from the occupiers.

He stressed the resources of Islamic countries should be spent on their nations and at the same time public opinion in the world should be prepared to resolve the Palestinian issue and prevent Israeli expansionism.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the Islamic nations should be strongly united so that they can take a strong position in the region and the world against the Zionist regime and defend the freedom of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He added the pain and suffering of Muslims, whether in Palestine or Kashmir, has become a challenge to humanity, and we must send a clear message to the world that we will never remain silent against the face of Israeli oppression against Palestine and Zionist expansionism in the occupied territories.

"Negotiations are not the solution to the Palestinian cause, but the continuation of the resistance against the Tel Aviv Occupation,” said Baqir Abbas Zaidi, secretary general of MWM in Sindh.

He said today, the Zionists are witnessing the Palestinian resistance with all their helplessness and are forced to face confrontation and violence in order to survive.

At the end of the Quds Conference, Saber Abu Maryam, Secretary General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLFP) read out a joint resolution according to which the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan will be observed at Al-Quds day throughout Pakistan.

He added the Palestinian territories belong entirely to the people of this country and Israel is an occupying, fake and expansionist regime.

In the joint resolution, representatives of Pakistani parties called on the Islamabad government to form a regional coalition with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, Russia, and China to resolve the Palestinian issue.

They also strongly condemned the continuation of Islamophobia in Western countries and the acts of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), especially in France.

