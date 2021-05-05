Al-Quds Day reminds Muslims of commitment to Palestine: Pakistani Mufti

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi head of 'Jamaat Ahle Haram’ and the director of a Sunni seminary Jamia Naeemia said in an interview with IRNA that Muslims have to observe the day of Al-Quds with more enthusiasm and religious fervor.

He said that the international day of Al-Quds is coming at very important juncture of the history especially after the developments taking place in the Middle East this year.

“We have to be united and give a clear message to the oppressed people of Palestine that we are with them,” he said.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi praised Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini for inaugurating Al-Quds day as an integral part of Ramadan so that Muslims would never forget their responsibility and duty towards Palestine and all oppressed people in the world.

“Imam Khomeini had revived the issue of Palestine through Al-Quds Day,” he pointed out.

He regretted that today some of the Arab states have established ties with the Zionist regime ignoring the pains of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi expressing his views said the west must know that Arabs are not the only Muslims but there are many non-Arab Muslim nations around the world who consider Palestine as their own issue like the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He stressed upon the need to forge unity among the Muslim world to fight for the liberation of Al-Quds adding that the OIC has failed to fulfill its obligations towards Palestine.

Head of 'Jamaat Ahle Haram’ said the future of Palestine is bright and the illegal Zionist regime would become non-existent in coming days. He said Zionists are coward people and would fail to accomplish their evil designs against innocent Palestinians.

