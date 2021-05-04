Pakistani leaders renew commitment to passionately observe Al-Quds Day

Speaking at a press conference organized by Palestine Foundation of Pakistan on Monday in Islamabad they called Palestine an issue of all humanity and urged upon the federal government to officially observe International Day of Al-Quds on last Friday of Ramadan.

They said Al-Quds Day would be observed on the last Friday of Ramadan with enthusiasm.

Senior politicians from Pakistan Muslim League-N Siddique Al Farooq, Head of Jamia Naeemia Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Central Secretary General of Sunni Ittehad Council Jawad Al Hassan Kazmi, Deputy General Secretary of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Deputy Secretary General of Islamic Solidarity Council Saqib Akber and Chairman, Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan Abdullah Hamid Gul and leaders of PLFP were present on the occasion.

The leaders said that the biggest problem of the world is that humanity is being neglected with regards to Palestine.

They said the issue of Palestine is going through a critical period in its history. Every possible effort is being made to push back the issue of Palestine in the world where many more problems have arisen due to the Corona epidemic.

Delivering speeches, they said today the United States is engaged in conspiracies against Palestine.

On this occasion, it was announced that Al-Quds Conference will be held on May 5 and Al-Quds Day will be observed on the last Friday across the country. In addition, Friday prayer leaders across the country have been requested to address the issue of Al-Quds.

They said their policy on Palestine is based on the guidelines of the founder of Pakistan and recognizing a fake state like Israel is a betrayal to the oppressed nation of Palestine.

They observed the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's position on this issue is certainly commendable, but there is still a need for more perseverance and stability on this issue.

“In any case, we believe that the pro-Israel policy of any Arab or other rulers should not have any effect on Pakistan's foreign policy,” they said.

They noted those who have established relations with Israel are traitors of the Muslim Ummah.

“Establishing relations with Israel is in fact an American and Zionist conspiracy to tear apart the unity of the Muslim Ummah,” they said.

They stressed the solution to the Palestinian problem is possible only with the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

“However, we are against the countries and rulers who have established relations with Israel, we demand then to immediately sever ties with the fake state of Israel and prevent the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah from being hurt,” they said.

The Pakistani political and religious leaders appealed to the people to observe the last Friday of Ramadan as Al-Quds Day and support the oppressed Palestinians by participating in Al-Quds Day gatherings across Pakistan.

