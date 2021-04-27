Strong Ummah voice stressed for Palestine liberation

They were speaking at a conference entitled "Freedom of Jerusalem" organized by "Freedom of Al-Quds Movement" affiliated with the Imamia Students Organization in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Tuesday.

A large number of prominent figures from political parties, religious groups and senior scholars from different school of thoughts attended the conference and stressed the need for unity of the Islamic Ummah to defend the oppressed nations of the region, especially Palestine.

They said all political and religious parties should end their differences and raise their voice for the liberation of Palestine formally and globally.

According to them, Palestine is an issue for the entire Muslim Ummah. All Muslim countries, including Pakistan, must work for the liberation of Palestine from the occupation of Zionist regime.

Senator Taj Haidar of Pakistan People's Party said that the Islamic countries that recognized Israel actually stabbed the Palestinians and the Islamic Ummah from behind. Recognition of the Zionist regime is a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Allama Amin Shaheedi, expressing his views said the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan should be recognized in Pakistan as the official day of Al-Quds and various official and national programs should be held under the title of" World Quds Day ".

Qazi Ahmed Noorani President Jamiat Ulma e Pakistan in Karachi, said resolutions in favor of Palestine should be tabled in Pakistani parliament, as well as in regional and international forums, including in Islamic countries, to liberate Palestine and promote a confrontation against the Israeli occupation.

"The Palestine issue is currently going through a very sensitive period," said Farooq Sattar, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

He said it is necessary to establish a committee at the level of the federal government to take necessary measures to present a resolution in favor of the Palestine issue and to officially observe Al-Quds Day.

He stressed: The issue of Quds is not the issue of one group, but the issue of the entire Islamic world and we should not go one step behind it.

Allama Seyyed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, the deputy secretary general of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), said Quds is the first Qibla of Muslims and the holiest land of the Islamic Ummah, which has been usurped by the Zionist regime."

He said persecution of innocent and oppressed Palestinians by Zionist regime is unprecedented in history.

He added if the Islamic world unites against Zionist regime, it will disappear from the world.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Khaled Qudumi, one of the leaders of Hamas Movement and its representative in Iran also spoke to the audience via video conference and said the destruction of the United States and the Zionist regime is not a dream, but a clear truth.

