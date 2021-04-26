Pakistan condemns Zionist actions in Jerusalem

Foreign ministry in a statement on Monday said "Pakistan views the recent alarming developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories with serious concern".

“These include harassment of people coming for prayers, arrests of innocent Palestinians and other arbitrary restrictions in violation of fundamental human rights,” it said.

The statement further said these illegal measures have seen an upsurge since the onset of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Pakistan condemns these violent acts carried out by the Israeli Occupation forces and urges the international community for prompt action to protect Palestinians,” it added.

It further said Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination.

"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” it said.

Jerusalem and some other Palestinian cities have witnessed clashes between Zionist militias and Palestinian demonstrators and worshipers in recent days against the continuing occupation of Jerusalem by Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.

During last Saturday clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters in the occupied territories, especially in occupied Jerusalem, at least 20 Palestinians were arrested and taken to an unknown location.

