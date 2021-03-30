Palestine's Land Day observed in Pakistan, Zionist occupation condemned

The conference to observe Youm-e-Arz-e-Palestine was organized by Palestine Foundation of Pakistan in the southern city of Karachi.

Leaders of all political and religious parties, civil society representatives and members of human rights organizations attended the conference.

Addressing the All Parties Press Conference, the speakers said that the existence of the Zionist state of Israel on Palestine has a fake status.

They said that the world remained a silent spectator to the establishment of a Zionist occupier state on Palestine land.

The speakers said that it is as clear as day that Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinians and Israel is a usurper and illegitimate state.

They further said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had made a principled decision of history by unequivocally supporting the Palestine cause, which is accepted by generations today.

The speakers said that some Arab and African countries of the world have not only stabbed the Palestinians in the back by recognizing Israel but also harmed the whole Islamic world and humanity.

They said that the decision of Palestine was based on the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

On this occasion, they announced their full support for the right of return of the Palestinian people and also stressed the importance of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

They also strongly condemned the dual policies of the US government adding the country was supporting terrorism around the world and sponsoring oppressive governments.

Secretary General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam, Patron Committee leaders including Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Muslim Pervez, former members of Sindh Assembly Mahfooz Yar Khan, Major (retd) Qamar Abbas, President of MWM Sindh Allama Baqir Zaidi and many others addressed the conference.

