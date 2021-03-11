Pakistani scholars stress Ummah unity to fight conspiracies

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini hosted the auspicious occasion.

Every year on the 27th of Rajab of the Islamic calendar, the Muslims observe Eid al-Mab’ath anniversary of a day Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was appointed as the messenger of Allah Almighty.

The glorious gathering was attended by Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, senior religious leaders and scholars affiliated with different religious sects.

Dignitaries and thinkers of various Islamic sects who attended the ceremony included Safdar Gilani, Secretary-General of the Jamiat Ulema Islam of Pakistan, Allama Haider Alvi, Chairman of Tehrik-e-Islami Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan leader Asif Luqman Qazi and Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi head of 'Jamaat Ahle Haram’.

The speakers highlighting the position of the Prophet of Islam stressed on the rapprochement of Islamic sects, coordination and unity in dealing with issues of the Islamic world such as sectarianism, terrorism and confronting Islamophobia.

The ceremony also featured photographs and videos on the importance of bringing the Islamic sects closer and uniting the Muslim Ummah, including the guidelines and recommendations of the great leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.

During the meeting, the special message of Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought was read by Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Counselor of the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan.

In the final communiqué of the meeting, the participants stressed the need for Muslims to resort to common elements of the Islamic world, especially the belief in the Holy Quran and the mission of the Prophet of Islam to unite the Islamic Ummah and confront any sectarianism.

They stated that sectarianism and takfir among Muslims have been favored by the enemies of Islam and have had dangerous consequences for the Muslims' unity.

The participants emphasized the issue of Palestine and the complete freedom of this holy land is the main demand of Muslim Ummah and condemned any attempt to normalize relations with the Zionist regime or to violate the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.

Condemning rising Islamophobia around the world, they stressed the need to address this negative and sinister phenomenon and appreciated the Pakistani government's initiative to designate March 15 as World Anti-Islamophobia Day.

