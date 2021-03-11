Scholars must spread real message of Mab’ath: Iranian Ambassador

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks at a gathering to celebrate Eid al-Mab’ath at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad.

He congratulated the Muslims of the world especially the people of Pakistan and the scholars on the auspicious occasion.

He added today, more than ever, humanity has distanced itself from the main goals of prophets and has drowned in modern ignorance, immorality, captivity to lust, hypocrisy and irrationality.

Hosseini stated as a result the people of the present age, in spite of amazing scientific and industrial progress are suffering from endless suffering and deep wounds, and are ruthlessly and wandering in all directions to find a cure for their hidden and obvious pains.

He said Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) has always focused on humanity and the liberation of human beings from the captivity of ignorance.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan added even today, the explicit enmity of the oppressive system of domination and the international Zionist media is trying to paint a distorted and ugly image of the Holy Prophet.

He emphasized this ominous phenomenon doubles the duty of the Muslims, especially the proclaimed and educated scholars of the Islamic world, to confront the evil strategy.

He added the members of the Muslim Ummah should follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet to be aware and enlightened, and rely on Allah Almighty to be successful.

Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, speaking as a special guest said events such as the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Eid al-Mab’ath are the axis of common values ​​of the Islamic society

He added all these happy and blessed events should be used as a pure opportunity to explain the goals of Islam. “Let us use the religion of Islam and the true spirit of the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH),” he said.

He added Muslims must know their real challenges, fight against common enemies, be vigilant against conspiracies and the efforts of elements, both inside and outside, to destroy the peaceful image of Islam.

Emphasizing the need for Muslim unity to address the current problems of the Islamic world, he referred to the issue of Palestine and added: "The Pakistani government and its people are strong supporters of Palestine and will not recognize the illegitimate and occupying Zionist regime at any cost."

Appreciating the Iranian ambassador's initiative to bring scholars of different Islamic sects together the Pakistani minister expressed hope that other Muslim countries would take similar steps to unite and find common solutions to the challenges.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish