Pakistani worshipers call for global movement against Islamophobia

The demonstration against the new wave of anti-Islamic movements in the European community was held today after Friday prayers in the Pakistani city of Islamabad.

Hundreds of political, religious and civil activists, especially officials of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) and Imamia Student Organization, staged demonstrations after Friday prayers against the insulting act of Charlie Hebdo.

They strongly condemned the Western rulers' silence on Islamophobia and violence against the Muslim community.

Protestors called for an effective response from the Islamic world, especially influential Muslim rulers, against the infamous conspiracy of the West to undermine Islamic unity and insult to Muslim beliefs.

Pakistani activists demanded the government to take a strong stand against Islamophobia in the West and to hold the European rulers accountable in international forums.

They described the anti-Islamic movements and conspiracies in various parts of the world as part of the evil plans of the US-Zionist nexus which aim to divert world public attention from other challenges in the region, such as invading Yemen and interfering with arrogant powers in Islamic countries.

The protesters also blamed the silence of some so-called Muslim rulers in the Middle East for their derogatory actions in the West.

Last week, the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed serious concern about the rise of Islamophobia, racism and the promotion of hatred against people in other countries. “The shameful act has hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims,” he noted.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri warning against a new wave of Islamophobia in Europe had strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and Norway.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious in content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

