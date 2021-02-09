Interfaith harmony an important achievement of Islamic Revolution

Ehsan Khazaei made the remarks during a meeting with Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi head of 'Jamaat Ahle Haram’ and the director of a Sunni seminary Jamia Naimia in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said Islamic government of Iran has always strived for unity and solidarity among the Muslims of the world.

The diplomat added the rapprochement between Islamic sects is an important achievement of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and for this reason, every year Islamic Unity Week is held in the month of Rabi-al-Awal in Iran and in many countries.

During the meeting, while emphasizing the development of rapprochement between different religions in Pakistan, he expressed hope that considering the position of Jamia Naimia and the prominent personality of Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi, unity and solidarity among Pakistani Muslims will be promoted and expanded.

Khazaei announced the readiness of the Iranian Cultural Center in Islamabad to spread, promote and introduce pure Islam, as well as any cooperation and participation in the development of unity and solidarity among Muslims and the rapprochement of different sects of Islam.

In this meeting, he emphasized on the expansion of bilateral cooperation and joint activities with Pakistan, and discussed the appropriate strategies for the development of unity and rapprochement of Islamic sects.

Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naimi also praised the great services of Imam Khomeini (RA) in creating unity between Shiites and Sunnis and said today, with the blessings of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the same path of unity continues.

Emphasizing the religious commonalities and the need to promote commonalities of Islamic sects, the Pakistani religious figure suggested to hold Islamic Unity Conference in Iran.

“I assure you that we will not hesitate to take any action towards unity and solidarity between the Islamic sects, and we will always be the heralds of the unity of Muslims and the rapprochement of Islamic sects,” he said.

He went on to say the world powers have created sectarian and religious challenges for Islam and held Islam and Muslims responsible for all insecurities while Islam is the religion of peace.

