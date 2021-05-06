President Rouhani launches several national projects

Rouhani said that the projects were intended to link universities to industrial centers and educational places become in continuous contact with the research centers.

He underlined that statistics show that Iran seen a transition in science and technology, innovation and knowledge-based companies.

The projects included 105 civil projects in 107,000 square meters in total, 23 research projects in 25,000 square meters, 53 student dormitory projects in 28,340 square meters and many more.

The president also inaugurated several other projects of Education Ministry, including 268 education areas with 1295 classrooms in 15 provinces.

The projects, in total, have absorbed 2,375 billion tomans and are expected to make nearly 1000 jobs.

