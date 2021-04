Over 8,000 billion tomans have been invested in the projects which are mostly on fisheries and water supply.

The agricultural projects were inaugurated through a video conference due to the pandemic.

Every week, the president opens several important projects on petrochemicals, oil, industry, tourism, sports, infrastructure, development and health to follow the strategy of "Surge in Production" declared by the Supreme Leader.

