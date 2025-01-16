Iranian, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire over phone

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in a telephone conversation held talks on Gaza.

During the phone talk, the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed the Gaza ceasefire deal and the bilateral relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Araghchi thanked Egypt for its efforts in this regard and expressed hope that the arrangements foreseen in the agreement will be fully implemented.

Abdelatty, for his part, voiced his satisfaction with reaching the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and expressed hope that the implementation of this agreement will lead to the reduction of the sufferings of the people of Gaza.

