Iran opens trade center in Minsk, Belarus

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak and Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mohammad Ali Dehqani Dehnavi inaugurated Iran's Trade Center in Minsk, Belarus.

On the other hand, the meeting of the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and the head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization with Iranian economic activists was held in Belarus.

Proposals were made in the meeting in the field of trade facilitation between Iran and Belarus.

