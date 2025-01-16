Jan 16, 2025, 10:55 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85721812
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran opens trade center in Minsk, Belarus

Jan 16, 2025, 10:55 PM
News ID: 85721812
Iran opens trade center in Minsk, Belarus

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak and Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mohammad Ali Dehqani Dehnavi inaugurated Iran's Trade Center in Minsk, Belarus.

On the other hand, the meeting of the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and the head of the Iran Trade Promotion Organization with Iranian economic activists was held in Belarus.

Proposals were made in the meeting in the field of trade facilitation between Iran and Belarus.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .