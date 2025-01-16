Pezeshkian: Iranians do not feel alienated in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated his pledge to boost ties with Tajikistan, saying when "I cross the streets of Dushanbe, the street names and signs are the ones we have read in our textbooks in the past and we never feel alienated in this country".

Pezeshkian, on an official trip to Dushanbe, made the remarks during his meeting with Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda on Thursday afternoon local time.

We speak the same language and there is a long history of friendship between the two nations, spanning thousands of years, the Iranian president told Rasoulzada while referring to the civilizational backgrounds, as well as linguistic and cultural similarities of the two countries.

He expressed hope that through cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and their enactment of trade and investment laws would help remove existing obstacles to economic and commercial interactions.

“I hope that the cooperation documents signed between the two countries today will be implemented fully as soon as possible”, Pezeshkian said.

“We do not feel homesick in this country at all”, Pezeshkian hinted while talking about cultural and historical bonds between the two countries.

Emphasizing the need to expand cooperation between the two countries, he added: The common history of the two countries requires us to improve our relations day by day and deepen cooperation in all fields. Iran has no limits to expanding relations with Tajikistan in various fields and is trying to remove all possible obstacles to this goal.

The Iranian president, who arrived in Tajikistan on Wednesday, earlier held talks with his counterpart Emomali Rahmon and signed a number of MoUs and joint cooperation documents on trade and investment.

