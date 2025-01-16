US-Israel joint defeat

Tehran, IRNA – On January 15, 2025, parallel to the end of Biden's presidency and 5 days before the inauguration of Trump, the US president-elect, the Zionist regime surrendered to the conditions of Hamas and agreed to establish a ceasefire.

Netanyahu had promised to identify and destroy Hamas tunnels, defeat Hamas movment, take Gaza as his own and free all Israeli prisoners with the support of America until the end of Biden's presidency.

But now this regime has surrendered to the demands of Hamas without achieving its goals and in a situation where it is hated by the people of the world as a war criminal, while the resistant Palestinian upright people are standing like a mountain.

The cease-fire by Israel at the end of Biden's presidency indicates the failure of the joint US-Israel plan to create a new Middle East.

The effects of this failure can be seen in the last speech of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the Atlantic Council meeting, when he points out that the Gaza war isolated Israel in the world, and admits that the Hamas movement cannot be defeated by a military solution because As much power has been lost, it has gained new power.

Blinken addressed an important fact in these historic but late confessions and admitted that our goal was to create a new reality in the Middle East and says: "It was supposed to be on October 10, 2023 (three days after the Al-Aqsa storm operation) to examine the last remaining problems for I will visit Saudi Arabia to normalize the relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv. But Hamas attacked Israel."

In fact, with this confession, Blinken declares Hamas the winner at the very beginning of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, because it thwarted Ibrahim's plan at the beginning of this operation.

Blinken continues: "The continuation of the war situation harms the Israeli economy, the Gaza war isolated Israel in the international arena and caused instability."

He admits that "the timing of the Hamas attack was not a coincidence. Israel was expanding its influence in the region and the prospect of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel was weakening the power of Hamas. Hamas wanted a regional war to defeat Israel and any normalization of countries' relations with Israel.

Blinken also confirms the US's participation in the Zionist regime's invasion of Gaza and the genocide of the people of this strip and says: "Last year, we helped Israel with 25 billion dollars."

Regarding the need for a ceasefire, he says: "We believe that if the Palestinian demand is ignored, even if Hamas is destroyed, a more dangerous movement will be formed. We have seen this issue in Gaza. Hamas will quickly regain its power because there is no other alternative for the Palestinians. As long as the suffering in Gaza continues, Arab countries will further distance themselves from Israel and Israel's peace agreement with Jordan and Egypt will collapse. The continuation of the war in Gaza will crush the Israeli economy."

Although Blinken's statement was made very late, it is an admission of Tel Aviv's failure to achieve the alleged goals and shows that not only the Muslims of the world and especially the Palestinian people consider the acceptance of the ceasefire as a sign of the victory of the resistance, but the Secretary of State Biden also admits this.

Today, after fifteen months of resistance, Israel's military superiority has not resulted in this regime, but has introduced Israel as an agent of genocide, a center of insecurity, a violator of human rights and hated by the world. He is legally prosecuted and does not dare to leave the occupied territories, and the deep internal differences will not be resolved except with Netanyahu's resignation and political death.

On the other hand, the popularity of Hamas has increased throughout Palestine, and the people of this land did not hesitate to support the resistance despite the great expenses, and the members of this movement are increasing every day.

