Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire deal

Tehran, IRNA – Dozens more Palestinians are killed as Israel keeps pounding the Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes despite the announcement of a ceasefire deal between the regime and the Palestinians resistance movement, Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip, 81 Palestinians were killed and 188 others injured in the Israeli bombing and shelling across the blockaded territory since Wednesday.

Gaza’s Civil Defense Organization said that the majority of the victims, including 21 children and 25 women, were killed following the announcement of the deal.

Israeli warplanes targeted several areas in central and southern areas of the Strip, including two residential apartments in the al-Draj and in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods in Gaza City.

The latest fatalities have pushed the overall death toll to 46,788 since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the health ministry said, adding that the number of injured has now reached 110,453.

The attacks on Gaza continue despite state and non-state actors around the world have been extending congratulatory messages over the Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and is set to be implemented in three phases from Sunday, January 19.

On Wednesday evening, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced the successful conclusion of the ceasefire, saying both Palestinian and Israeli sides agreed to the terms of the agreement.

