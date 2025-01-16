Iran urges int'l community to properly fulfill role vis-a-vis Israeli regime's genocide of Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani stressed that the Palestinian people are facing a regime (Israeli regime) that does not shy away from any kind of bloodshed.

Mohajerani made the remarks in reaction to the ceasefire agreement reached to end the Gaza war.

"Fifteen months of genocide, 15 months of killing innocent women and children ... During this period, many were martyred to prove only one narrative to the world: The Palestinian people are facing a regime that does not shy away from any kind of killing and bloodshed," Mohajerani wrote on a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

She pointed out that now it is the time for the international community to properly play its role in confronting this genocide.

"Gaza and its people are waiting for the reduction of the sufferings and the rebuilding of what was lost," Mohajerani added.

