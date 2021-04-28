Apr 28, 2021, 7:59 PM
Zarif call for end to Yemen war, siege

Tehran, April 28, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday demanded that the war and siege on Yemen to be stopped.

Zarif who is in Muscat, Omani capital, on a regional tour met with chief negotiator of Yemeni Government Mohammed Abdulsalam.

Expressing sorrow over the six-year long war against Yemen, Zarif demanded that the war and siege on Yemen be ended.

Reiterating that Iran believes that a political solution is the sole way to end the crisis, he expressed Iran’s support for a ceasefire and Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

Abdulsalam appreciated Iran for its supports for Yemeni people and informed Foreign Minister Zarif about the most recent developments in Yemen.

