Rouhani congratulates South African President on National Day

In a message to the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rouhani congratulated him and the people of South Africa on the country's National Day.

The Iranian president expressed hope that Iran and South Africa would overcome the coronavirus pandemic in light of their cooperation and the ties between the two nations would develop further in all areas on mutual interests.

South Africans celebrate April 27 as the day of redemption from apartheid regime and the first democratic election held in the country.

During the apartheid regime, non-white people were deprived of their freedom and rights, including voting right. Following decades of struggle by South African people, the apartheid regime was ended in 1994.

