Iranian envoy meets Mandela’s grandson

Mehdi Aghajafari wrote on his Instagram account that Zwelivelile Mandela is the tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and the African National Congress since 2009.

Aghajafari wrote that the goal of the meeting was welcoming the new ambassador of Iran in Johannesburg and stressing solidarity with the people of Iran.

He added that they had friendly talks and agreed on more visits.

Aghajafari also invited Zwelivelile Mandela to visit Iran and they decided that when the visit is done, an exhibition on Nelson Mandela be held in Tehran for people to get more acquainted with the great leader of freedom of Africa.

