Apr 21, 2021, 10:28 AM
Sa'adi, Persian poet, King of didactic poetry & humanitarian values

Shiraz, April 21, IRNA – About 750 years ago, a poet and an author was born in southern Iranian city of Shiraz; who became king of humanitarian values and didactic poetry and advice we need for every day life.

Sa'adi of Shiraz- prominent Persian poet- is labeled as king of word due to his great works.

First day of Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April 21) is named as Day of Sa’adi which is to be held virtually this year.

Sa'adi by his attractive poets and beautiful words has made many scholars and elites interested in his works.

From the eyes of the researchers and authors, Sa'adi is an extraordinary phenomenon in Persian culture, art, literature and ideology.

Bustan and Golestan are the most famous books of Sa’adi.

Sa'adi says: The human body is honorable for his/her soul. Beautiful cloth is not sign of Humanity.

