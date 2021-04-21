Sa'adi, Persian poet, King of didactic poetry & humanitarian values

Sa'adi of Shiraz- prominent Persian poet- is labeled as king of word due to his great works.

First day of Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April 21) is named as Day of Sa’adi which is to be held virtually this year.

Sa'adi by his attractive poets and beautiful words has made many scholars and elites interested in his works.

From the eyes of the researchers and authors, Sa'adi is an extraordinary phenomenon in Persian culture, art, literature and ideology.

Bustan and Golestan are the most famous books of Sa’adi.

Sa'adi says: The human body is honorable for his/her soul. Beautiful cloth is not sign of Humanity.

