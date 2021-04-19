Iran to hold special program to mark Sa’adi Day on April 21

Office of libraries in southern Iranian province of Fars is to hold the program virtually.

The program is named smell of Sa’adi’s words.

Sa’adi of Shiraz- born in 1,208 in Shiraz, capital city of Fars Province- is one of the Persian masters of Ghazal or love poem in the history of Persian poetry.

The special program to commemorate Sa’adi is to be participated by many scholars, poets and experts in Persian literature and poetry.

The interested can join the program through https://www.skyroom.online/ch/farspl/mahfel.

Bustan and Golestan are the most famous books of Sa’adi.

