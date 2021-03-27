Saadi mausoleum in Iran's Shiraz city during Nowruz vacations

Abu-Mohammad Muslih al-Din Shirazi, known by his pen-name as Saadi, is one of the most prominent and greatest poets of the medieval period. He is not only famous in the Persian-speaking countries but in the western world. He is one of the most-often quoted literary figures in western sources. Saadi is recognized for the quality of his writings and for the depth of his social and moral thoughts. He was born in 1210 A.D. and died in 1291 or 1292 in Shiraz. Photos depict Saadi mausoleum reopen to visitors during Nowruz (Iranian New Year) vacations after closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Shiraz, Iran. March 27, 2021. IRNA/Reza Ghaderi.

