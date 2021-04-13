Iranian, Slovak deputy FMs discuss bilateral ties

Iran’s Abbas Araghchi elaborated Iran’s stances about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stressed the country’s readiness to revive the deal after the other party returns to its commitments and Iran verifies it.

Speaking to Slovakia’s Ingrid Protskova, Araghchi went on to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations in political, economic, cultural, and academic fields.

Both parties expressed their satisfaction over the expansion of relations over the past few years and stressed their support for the all-out expansion of ties and materialization of the unused capacities, e.g., through holding joint economic commissions and participating in bilateral and international events in different fields.

Araghchi also complained against European Union’s adding new Iranian names to its sanctions list, and said that in response, Iran will suspend its comprehensive talks with the EU, as well as cooperation in fields of terrorism, narcotics, and refugees.

Iran and Slovakia have had friendly relations since the establishment of the latter in 1993. Iranian ambassador to Austria is accredited to Bratislava as well.

