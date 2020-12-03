Envoy: Iran keen to broaden ties with Slovakia

Abbas Baqerpour-Ardakani made the remarks in a meeting with Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday when he submitted his credentials to her in Bratislava.

He also explained common views of the two countries in achieving a stable international environment and described it as a platform for deepening and expanding bilateral relations.

Caputova, for her part, congratulated Baqerpour-Ardakani on his new appointment and wishing success for him in his mission.

On July 7, Bagherpour met with Slovakian Foreign Minister Ingrid Brocková to present a copy of his credentials to her.

