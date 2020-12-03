Dec 3, 2020, 11:53 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84134252
0 Persons

Tags

Envoy: Iran keen to broaden ties with Slovakia

Envoy: Iran keen to broaden ties with Slovakia

Tehran, Dec 3, IRNA – Iran's accredited ambassador to Slovakia said on Thursday that he will work to develop bilateral relations between Iran and Slovakia during his tenure.

Abbas Baqerpour-Ardakani made the remarks in a meeting with Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova on Thursday when he submitted his credentials to her in Bratislava.

He also explained common views of the two countries in achieving a stable international environment and described it as a platform for deepening and expanding bilateral relations.

Caputova, for her part, congratulated Baqerpour-Ardakani on his new appointment and wishing success for him in his mission.

On July 7, Bagherpour met with Slovakian Foreign Minister Ingrid Brocková to present a copy of his credentials to her.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 6 =