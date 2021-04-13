Natanz sabotage aimed to derail diplomacy: Gov’t spox

Rabiei made the remarks in online press briefing.

He said that the Natanz sabotage has caused some damages, but it was an indication that enemies of Iran’s industrial and political progress and opponents of the ongoing talks to lift sanctions against the country have failed.

He further said that Iran condemns ‘the desperate act’ and emphasizes the necessity of addressing ‘this nuclear terrorism’ by the international community and especially by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Iran reserves the right to act against those who planned, ordered, and carried out this attack. Iran’s government also will decisively continue to develop its nuclear technology and the efforts to get rid of cruel sanctions,” Rabiei warned.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) has vowed to quickly recover damaged capacity and replace the old technology by new ones, Rabiei said.

He urged members of the JCPOA, the nuclear deal, and the United States favoring diplomacy to condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Israeli occupying regime.

Rabiei also offered some details on the incident in Natanz nuclear site, saying that the sabotage act damaged the electricity network supplying power for centrifuges.

He further elaborated that the sabotage was not caused by external factors, as its origin has been identified.

Rabiei denied reports claiming that the damage had impacted Iran’s enrichment capacity, underlining that it would be quickly repaired and the old machinery would be replaced with modern technology.

