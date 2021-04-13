Zarif rebukes US for embracing sanctions and sabotage acts

Zarif made the remarks in a joint press conference in Tehran with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He bitterly criticized Biden Administration for embracing Trump legacy of sanctions and sabotage acts on Natanz nuclear sites by the Israeli occupying regime.

Zarif on Tuesday conferred with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Tehran on issues of mutual interests.

Earlier, Lavrov said that to a large extent, due to the consistent implementation of the bilateral Treaty on the Basis for Mutual Relations and the Principles of Cooperation, which saw its 20-year anniversary in March, the two countries "have reached such an unprecedentedly high level of interaction".

In the joint press conference with Lavrov, Zarif hailed the strong reaction of the Russian Federation on war crimes and nuclear terrorism on Natanz nuclear facility perpetrated by the Israeli occupying regime.

He added, "It is also essential that the United States remove all anti-JCPOA sanctions and Iran will reciprocate following rapid verification.

"We don't have any problems returning to our obligations as the Supreme Leader has said, but the US officials must know that neither the sanctions nor the acts of sabotage will be the means of negotiation with them, and these measures will only make the situation harder for them," Iranian Foreign Minister said.

