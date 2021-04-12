Zarif writes letter to UN Sec Gen on nuclear terrorism 

Zarif said in his twits that "premeditated targeting of a nuclear facility, under the nuclear-NPT, has the high risk of high level radioactive leakage that spreads aimlessly, and is therefore considered nuclear terrorism and a war crime.

“Israel’s efforts aimed at preventing the revival of the international nuclear deal, JCPOA, after the US presidential elections was initially reflected in threats, which are now materialized,” he added.

Zarif also said that if the United States wishes to prevent the aftermaths of this silly gamble, it should end continuing the economic terrorism which was initiated by Trump, and is now used as a lever in ongoing nuclear talks, and terminate the entire imposed sanctions under changed titled ever since the implementation of the JCPOA.

“After justification of the US moves in that respect, Iran, too, will halt its remunerative moves as response,” he wrote.

The Iranian top diplomat also said that the remunerative moves have now due to the recent terrorist attacks been also further accelerated.

1424

