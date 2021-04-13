Iran, Iraq to expand ties on religious tourism

Hashemi said in an interview with IRNA that The holy city of Najaf in Iraq, needs to improve the quality of skilled labour and expertise which is a major part of employment in this city of service jobs and increasing the quality of labors for religious tourism.

He added that Iran and Iraq will expand cooperation for training of skilled experts in tourism sector.

Hashemi called for specialized training courses for hotels and restaurants with quality and facilities if demand in the required cities.

During his visit to Baghdad, Iranian Minister of Cooperative, Labor, and Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari made arrangements to sign a five-year economic cooperation agreement with the Iraqi officials.

Speaking to IRNA before leaving Baghdad for Karbala on Sunday, Shariatmadari said he has reached an agreement to sign the 5-year economic cooperation document with Iraq’s minister of finance and labor, expressing hope that Iran and Iraq would also conclude a mutual agreement on customs investments, boarder markets, and other issues.

The Iranian minister also noted that the economic cooperation document will be finalized during the Iraqi finance minister’s visit to Iran.

“The preparations for signing the five-year cooperation document are being made and it is now ready for surveys, so that it will be signed and finalized before the end of the 12th (Iranian) administration’s tenure.”

In December 2020, Shariatmadari and Iraq’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Adel Al-Rikabi made the final arrangements for a roadmap to mutual cooperation for five years.

