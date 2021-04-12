Iran transits 7.5m tons of goods despite COVID-19 pandemic: Official

Although the borders were closed for several months due to the restrictions, 7.532 million tons of goods was transited through Iran in the Iranian year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – March 20, 2021), which show only a wee drop of 0.89% (67 tons) compared to the previous year, said Rouhollah Latifi.

Latifi said that using the county’s geographical capacities, convergence and interaction with the 15 neighbors, and expanding transit have been stressed repeatedly by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, adding that transit of 50 million tons of goods has been set as the goal by the Supreme Leader.

He also said that sanctions on Iranian shipping lines and the later financial sanctions have impeded the growing process in this issue.

