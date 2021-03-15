Iran's trade with SCO exceeds $23b

He said that during the last 11 months, Iran traded roughly 41,748,000 tons of goods worth near $23.166 billion with member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in both imports and exports.

The majority of the figure, roughly $15.518 billion, represented Iran's trade with China, a founding member of the SCO, while the smallest number, $2.86 million, appertained to Mongolia, according to Latifi.

Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Belarus are other members of the SCO.

The official also said that during this period, Iran's exports amounted to $11.173 billion and its imports worth roughly $11.2 billion.

Iran became an observing member of the organization in 2005 and applied for a full membership in 2008. The organization is yet to approve Iran's request.

Latifi said that the issue has been raised in several meetings of the SCO.

