Official puts Iran’s one-month trade at $7.5b

Latifi said that Iran's exports accounted for some $3.3 billion of the amount, while the rest $4.1 billion were Iran's imports from other countries.

Iran's trade in the month of Esfand shows a 9.4 percent growth in comparison to the preceding month with a $641 million increase, he added.

He noted that China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and Afghanistan were respectively the top five destinations for Iranian commodities over the one-month period.

China, the UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany were respectively the top five countries that imported commodities to Iran during the period under study, he further noted.

Iran's trade record for a total of the last 11 months was 134 million tons of goods worth $65.5 billion.

