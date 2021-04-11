South Korean PM arrives in Tehran

On his three-day visit to Iran, Chung Sye-kyun will discuss ways to improve Tehran-Seoul relations and some other issues, according to Yonhap News Agency.

He is slated to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice-President Eshaq Janangiri, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, and Ali Larijani, an advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamanei.

Yonhap News Agency is also to visit the officials of South Korean companies active in Iran, including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

