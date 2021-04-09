South Korean PM to visit Iran for Seoul-Tehran Cooperation

Khatibzadeh said on Friday that Chung’s visit is aimed at enhancing the traditionally friendly relations between Seoul and Tehran and at building momentum for a future-oriented development of their bilateral ties.

South Korean Prime Minister to discuss Iranian funds that are frozen in his country as a result of US sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that during his visit to Iran, Chung is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian officials, including Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Ali Larijani, the advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

