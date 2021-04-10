Glimpses of progress in JCPOA negotiations

The member states of the P4+1 group (the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany) are of the opinion that the technical talks, which have been kicked off since Tuesday, have been fruitful and constructive.

The Deputy of European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora issued a communique, saying that the member states evaluated the return of the United States to the JCPOA and discussed ways to implement the deal effectively.

Two expert teams submitted their views on lifting of sanctions and the implementation of the nuclear deal to the Joint Commission; then, the members considered constructive and meaningful views, he added.

Pointing to the fact that he will continue contacting with all signatories to the JCPOA and the US, he stated that the Joint Commission has ordered the expert teams to continue their efforts and also accepted to convene in Vienna within next weeks.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said that the participants in the talks gave importance to preliminary progress in expertise negotiations, writing on his Twitter account that the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is going to be held next week in order to maintain the positive atmosphere.

China has assessed the talks on the JCPOA as positive and believes that it is time for the US to abide by its commitment to come back to the nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions as soon as possible. Wang Chun, China's ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations based in Vienna, told reporters on Friday that all signatories to the JCPOA expressed their concern about the United States’ unilateral sanctions, calling for removal of the embargo.

The Trump administration withdrew from the international accord in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, while Washington signed the deal in 2015 to lift sanctions and pave the way for Iranians’ participation in global economic markets.

The US has claimed that it is ready to exclude sanctions formally unrelated to nuclear issues covered by the deal. However, the Islamic Republic underlined that Tehran will return to the full compliance of the agreement if the US lifts all sanctions practically not only on paper.

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US as the inciter of the crisis should fully comply with its commitments under the JCPOA; then, Tehran will verify it and return to the deal.

Now, political analysts believe that the nuclear negotiations is heading towards a path of hoping for lifting of sanctions within next weeks. A European diplomat told Reuters that progress will be made probably before the upcoming presidential election in Iran. Henry Rome, a senior analyst on Iran affairs in the Eurasia Group, is of the opinion that Tehran and Washington are not far from practical progress in returning to the JCPOA.

