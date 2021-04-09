What matters to Iran is removal of sanctions: Nuclear official

Kamalvandi who was speaking on the occasion of Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, made the remarks in a reference to the ongoing talks in Vienna between Iran and other signatories to Iran nuclear deal.

During the talks in Vienna, Iranian negotiators have called for removal of all the 1,600 sanctions imposed on the country since 2017 and have discussed Iran’s joining the ITER Project with the other parties to Iran nuclear deal, Kamalvandi said.

Iran is moving fast and time is in Iran's favor, the AEOI spokesman said, adding that even if nothing happens about the sanctions, Iran will move further technically and “the further we go, the better our situation becomes.”

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish