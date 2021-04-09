Iran to continue with negotiations until its demands are met: Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a commission meeting on Friday.

He reiterated that Iran will firmly insist on its stands in the course of talks in Vienna.

Each party has its own views and the negotiations are being held to bring their views closer together, Araghchi said.

He said that bringing the views of the two sides closer together is something tough which will take a long time.

Asked to comment about Iran’s stance which insists that all the sanctions should be removed, he said that all the sanctions that have been mentioned in the 2015 nuclear deal – known as the JCPOA – as well as all other sanctions imposed on Iran over the past four year by Trump administration have to be lifted.

In a failed attempt to kill the JCPOA and reach a better agreement with Tehran, the former US administration imposed a series of sanctions on Iran under many different pretexts, Araghchi said, adding that all these sanctions have to be removed as they are all linked to the JCPOA.

