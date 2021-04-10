Araghchi : Iran favors JCPOA model, lifting every sanction by Trump

Elaborating on the three-day talks in Vienna, Araghchi hailed efforts made by two working group of sanctions and Iran’s measures.

It is still necessary to continue negotiations, he said, adding that lifting sanctions is a complicated matter.

Participants decided to create an opportunity for members to do necessary consultations and to resume talks next Wednesday, he added.

Iran has taken a logical position with regard to lifting US sanctions, he added.

Araghchi made it clear that US has left the negotiating table and should return to it.

They should lift sanctions and become a member of the JCPOA then Iran will return to full implementation of commitments, Iranian diplomat said.

Commenting on the ways of lifting sanctions, he said it is necessary return to the JCPOA model and the US president is eligible and has the power to end them with an executive order.

It is not enough for the US to sign lifting sanctions but it is important for us to see effects of lifting sanctions, Araghchi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to a three-month agreement between Iran and the IAEA, saying if the agreement is expired the additional protocol will become a serious matter since the IAEA will lose its stability and inspection.

Earlier, Araghchi said in Vienna that cooperation between Iran and the IAEA continues in both areas of fact-checking and technological assistance.

He added that all Iran-IAEA cooperation, whether related to the agency's verification activities or technical assistance in various areas, will continue.

Araghchi called for an immediate lifting of anti-JCPOA sanctions.

He said that the measures which Iran needs to take to fully adhere to these measures will also be determined when Iran adjusts and discusses the arrangements and sequences of actions taken by both sides.

