P4+1, Iran kick off online session on JCPOA

According to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, the Joint Commission meeting to review the path ahead for paving the ground for restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began on Friday with the participation of representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) via videoconference.

The European Union issued a communique on Thursday night, informing that the Joint Commission is scheduled to be held at the level of deputies and political directors of the foreign ministries from the six above-mentioned states.

Enrique Mora, the Deputy Secretary General of the EU for Foreign Affairs, is heading the meeting on behalf of the JCPOA Coordinator Josep Borrell.

The participants are going to hold talks on the potential return of the United States to the JCPOA as well as the effective implementation of the international document by all signatories to the deal.

In 2015, the P5+1 group (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany) and Iran signed a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program. The Islamic Republic agreed to cut its nuclear activities in return for paving the way for lifting of sanctions, but the Trump administration withdrew from the deal and re-imposed bans on Iran in May 2018.

