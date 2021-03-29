It’s enough if the US adheres to its own words: Envoy

In an interview with Sputnik News, Kazem Jalali referred to the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley’s interview with BBC two years ago and said Malley had no official position at that time and probably didn’t think he would return to the government one day, since then US President Donald Trump was believed to be reelected.

Malley was asked in the interview what he would do regarding the JCPOA if he was in a position, according to Jalali who added that he said “We should apologize Iran because we withdrew from the nuclear deal. This was an international commitment. They (Trump admin) left no reputation for us. We have no way except returning to the JCPOA and adhere to our commitments.”

“But today Mr. Malley is in charge of Iran case and many of current US official who used to criticize during Trump’s term and said the they should rejoin the deal and stick to their commitments. They used to say that their behavior with Iran was embarrassing,” the diplomat said.

Jalali underlined that it is enough if these people who criticized Trump policy and are now in official positions abide by their own words.

Former US President Donald Trump ceased US participation in the JCPOA in 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the deal and required all countries to abide by its terms.

The deal was struck between Iran and six world powers in 2015, lifting all unilateral and international sanctions against Iran in return of limiting its nuclear program.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish