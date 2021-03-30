VP: US must return to JCPOA, lift sanctions

Referring to the US maximum pressure failure, Jahangiri said that the US must return to the JCPOA and lift the sanctions it has unilaterally imposed on Iran.

He stressed that the US is required to return to the JCPOA and lift sanctions, adding that a good condition will happen for the country's production, and the producers, who were active in production in the era of sanction, should be supported.

Due to the US economic war against Iran, he added that more than 2,500 items were banned from entering the country, which was an opportunity for domestic producers to be more active in the production.

