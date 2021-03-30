Iran: No proposal needed for US return to JCPOA

Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said in the tweet that Iran was in touch with the remaining participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, informally known as Iran nuclear deal.

"No proposal is needed for the US to rejoin the JCPOA. It only requires a political decision by the US to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations under the accord and abide by UNSCR 2231," the tweet added.

US President Joe Biden's administration has clearly stated that it's willing to rejoin the nuclear deal, but they are yet to take a first step which Iran believes is upon the US as it has ceased participation in the deal despite Iran's full compliance.

The Politico reported on Monday, citing sources in Biden administration, that the US was going to offer a proposal this week to break the deadlock.

Iran has said it wouldn't reverse measures it had taken to reduce compliance to the JCPOA to reciprocate US' resumption of sanctions against the nation, unless Washington verifiably removes all sanctions.

