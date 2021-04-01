EU: Next joint JCPOA session to be held on Fri, April 2

According to an IRNA report on Thursday night, the website of the EU noted that the chairman of the virtual meeting will be the Deputy Secretary General of the EU for Foreign Affairs Enrique Mora, on behalf of the JCPOA Coordinator Josep Borrell.

At the session, the participants in this virtual meeting will focus on and negotiate about the probability of the US return to the nuclear deal and making sure about the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA terms and conditions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Japanese news agency Kyodo had reported that the top Iranian and EU officials have met on Monday in Germany to discuss the ideals on revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

This news agency had quoted an informed source as saying that constructive ideas were proposed at the Frankfurt meeting aimed at urgent revival of the JCPOA.

Kyodo said "Diplomacy is at work and there might be new horizons for decreasing the gap between Iran and the US viewpoints."

According to that news agency there was another trilateral meeting among Iran, Russia and China to harmonize their political stands. That is while the German Chancellor Angela Meckel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emanuel Macron, too, had met on Tuesday and were agreed that the JCPOA needs to be preserved and put back on rail.

During the tenure of the former US president Donald Trump the United States unilaterally left the JCPOA and started a state-sponsored economic terrorism by imposing the world history’s severest economic sanctions against the Iranian nation, titled maximum pressure.

The new US president, too, has thus far pursued same destructive White House policy in addition to finding faults with Iran and expecting the Iran will first return to full implementation of the nuclear deal, ignoring the fact about the side that has a unilateral exit from the JCPOA, as well as his own presidential campaign promises to return the US to the nuclear deal.

Iran, as a responsible country, that respects its international commitments, has many times stressed that in case the entire sanctions will be terminated and all the other sides of the JCPOA will fully start observing their commitments so that Iran will be benefitted from the nuclear deal, the entire steps taken in leaving the JCPOA commitments, too, will be immediately reversed.

