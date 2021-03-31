Russia becomes fourth country hosting Iran's innovation house

Russia is going to be the fourth country to host Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology (HIT). Iran has already opened similar houses in China, Syria, and Kenya.

The 147-million strong market of Russia and 175-million strong market of the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) provide a good chance for Iranian knowledge enterprises.

Earlier on January 27, the Iranian House of Innovation and Technology (HIT) opened in Kenya in the presence of Vice President of Science and Technology Sourena Sattari and Head of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs of Kenya Joseph Mucheru, and President of Kenya's Chamber of Commerce Richard Ngatia in the refurbished previous building of the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi.

Sattari said in the opening ceremony that in the bad conditions of the coronavirus epidemic, countries should share their experiences, expertise, and solutions to form an effective comprehensive measure to fight the crisis.

He said that the distribution of technological equipment is of the same importance, adding that since the beginning of the pandemic, the Iranian Government has supported knowledge-based enterprises so that they can produce the equipment and medicine at international levels, adding that the economy of 5,600 knowledge-based countries in Iran has reached 11 billion dollars.

