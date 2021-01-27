Iran ready to help Kenya on knowledge-based companies

Sattari headed a delegation of knowledge-based and creative companies to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Sattari said in the meeting that Iran has been fighting with the most oppressive sanctions of the US for the past 40 years, but not only the sanctions could not stop Iran’s progress, they were also the best stimulus for the Iranian scientists to become self-sufficient in various fields.

Iran has to make all the equipment it needs, which drove the country toward self-sufficiency and the indegenizing of industries, he said, adding that all these products are made at the highest standard levels and capable Iranian companies are ready to share their experiences with Kenyan enterprises.

Referring to the newly inaugurated House of Innovation and Technology of Iran in Nairobi, he said he had promised the center two years earlier.

Sattari also invited the Kenyan minister to visit Iran and get acquainted with the achievements and growing technology of the Iranian knowledge-based enterprises.

Thanking Iran and Sattari for their efforts, Mucheru, the Kenyan Minister of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, said in the meeting that his country is willing to share Iran's experiences in novel technologies and technology biospheres.

He added that Kenya should use Iran as a role model in the issue of knowledge-based companies and start-ups.

This is Sattari’s second trip to Kenya.

