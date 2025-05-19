Iran denies existence of parallel negotiation tracks with the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has dismissed reports suggesting that there is a parallel negotiation track between Iran and the United States alongside the ongoing indirect talks between Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Baqaei made the remarks when responding to a question from IRNA’s correspondence on the issue at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

“The only negotiation process that exists on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the one involving the esteemed foreign minister, and on the American side, the US president’s special envoy, who are leading the talks,” he said.

“This has been clearly stated,” he added, “and the results, to the extent possible, have been transparently communicated.”

Araqchi and Witkoff have so far led four rounds of talks mediated by Oman on Iran’s nuclear program and the termination of U.S. sanctions against the country.

(This item is being updated.)

4354**9417